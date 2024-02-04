Previous
Windsor Open Space by rensala
Windsor Open Space

This park is the closest to our home although the others I posted are all walking distance too. We used to play ‘Pooh Sticks’ with our son from the little wooden bridge.
4th February 2024

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Diana ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful scene, I love the little bridge and story.
February 4th, 2024  
Susie ace
Looks lovely
February 4th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A delightful capture in b/w, I can imagine having fun playing "Poo Sticks " here with your son when little - Lovely scene and happy memories ! fav
February 4th, 2024  
Steve Chappell ace
Lovely park
February 4th, 2024  
