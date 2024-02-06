Previous
Paddington Cube by rensala
Photo 698

Paddington Cube

The newish shopping centre-office block next to the station (on the left) looks like is made of plastic not glass!
6th February 2024 6th Feb 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
191% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful capture and contrasts.
February 6th, 2024  
Jan Talmon ace
Nice Composition
February 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise