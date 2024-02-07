Previous
Higgeldy Piggledy by rensala
Higgeldy Piggledy

This crazy shot is a reflection of buildings in an all glass structure. It kinda says architecture.
7th February 2024 7th Feb 24

Renee Salamon

Tia
I do like wavy lines created, reminds me of an animal print! Great abstract!
February 7th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
Great reflections.
February 7th, 2024  
Mags
Fabulous reflections!
February 7th, 2024  
Carole Sandford
Great wavy reflections!
February 7th, 2024  
haskar
Lovely reflections.
February 7th, 2024  
