Previous
Photo 699
Higgeldy Piggledy
This crazy shot is a reflection of buildings in an all glass structure. It kinda says architecture.
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
5
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
,
architecture
,
for2024
Tia
ace
I do like wavy lines created, reminds me of an animal print! Great abstract!
February 7th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great reflections.
February 7th, 2024
Mags
ace
Fabulous reflections!
February 7th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Great wavy reflections!
February 7th, 2024
haskar
ace
Lovely reflections.
February 7th, 2024
