The last of the Twigs by rensala
Photo 717

The last of the Twigs

I’ve enjoyed this week’s challenge of using negative space although haven’t found it that easy.
25th February 2024 25th Feb 24

Renee Salamon

Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd
A nice twiggy shot ! - great neg. space !
February 25th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
A lovely high key shot.
February 25th, 2024  
Nova
Love your image fav
February 25th, 2024  
