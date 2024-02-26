Previous
Warrior or Actor ? by rensala
Photo 718

Warrior or Actor ?

This is the statue of Sir Laurence Olivier on the South Bank. I’ve never seen it before, I found it quite surprising.
26th February 2024 26th Feb 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
196% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Great to see it, yes I’m with you on surprising…
I enjoy your London photos alot
February 26th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Maybe an actor portraying a warrior.. :)
February 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise