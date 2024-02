City of London architecture

I like the way the new and the old blend together in the City. I know that many don’t. In the background of this street is the building they call the Cheesegrater (I think) - to the left is the Old Bailey magistrate Court (which I wanted to photograph but somehow couldn’t find the front entrance). I did get the back though where people were queuing up to get into the viewing galleries. The London Stock Exchange is not far, and of course St Paul’s Catheral dominates the area.