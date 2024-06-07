Previous
Divan Kuruçeşme by rensala
Photo 819

Divan Kuruçeşme

This is the wedding venue where we will be on Sunday - they had the most amazing staircases, one of which the bride will be negotiating with her long veil. Hopefully I’ll be able to get a good view
7th June 2024 7th Jun 24

Renee Salamon

@rensala
