Previous
Next
Welcome to Fairbanks-in-February! by rhoing
Photo 3080

Welcome to Fairbanks-in-February!

The view from our hotel room, overlooking the frozen Chena River and historic Immaculate Conception Church.

Hilarious annual fundraiser: Guess when the Tanana River thaws at Nenana! » Nenana Ice Classic (since 1917)

Seriously, 365ers? This is only the seventh post tagged “Fairbanks”?

[ IMG_0009S12x8AtmB10C05 :: P&S ]
22nd February 2020 22nd Feb 20

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
843% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise