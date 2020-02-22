Sign up
Welcome to Fairbanks-in-February!
The view from our hotel room, overlooking the frozen Chena River and historic
Immaculate Conception Church
.
Hilarious annual fundraiser: Guess when the Tanana River thaws at Nenana! »
Nenana Ice Classic
(since 1917)
Seriously, 365ers? This is only the seventh post tagged “
Fairbanks
”?
[ IMG_0009S12x8AtmB10C05 :: P&S ]
22nd February 2020
22nd Feb 20
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
Tags
alaska
,
fairbanks
,
nenana
,
tanana
,
tm-sx720
