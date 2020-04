“Test drive” — check mark?

Took this photo — camera image #0002 — at the campus Student Recreation Center just so I could go through the process of getting images off the camera onto my laptop before we head off to Alaska within the next week.



I shot it symmetrically, with the vertical beam dead-center. While my inner mathematician rejoices in symmetry, photographic aesthetics are not always so. So this is a more creative crop. I see the oblique tubes as a check-mark, ✓.



