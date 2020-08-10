Sign up
Photo 3229
The need never stops [Filler]
Not happy with the photos I took in the foldio, so here's a filler from a few days ago when I donated a pint. The
American Red Cross
now tests donated blood for Covid-19 antibodies. I tested negative, so that was a plus.
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Travel day’s reward”
2 years ago:
“Painted Lady”
3 years ago:
“Cabbage White”
4 years ago:
“Pearl Crescent [filler #17]”
5 years ago:
“Poke salad Annie, Gator's got your granny!”
6 years ago:
“Carpenter-mimic Leaf-cutter Bee”
7 years ago:
“Ladder Toss”
8 years ago:
“‘Dorsal’ view: Gotcha!”
9 years ago:
“Photo treasures”
[ IMG_20200806_135449501S852x1136Ps :: cell phone ]
10th August 2020
10th Aug 20
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
Tags
donation
,
blood
,
donate
,
red cross
,
pandemic
,
tmfiller
,
tm-moto
,
covid-19
