The need never stops [Filler] by rhoing
Photo 3229

The need never stops [Filler]

Not happy with the photos I took in the foldio, so here's a filler from a few days ago when I donated a pint. The American Red Cross now tests donated blood for Covid-19 antibodies. I tested negative, so that was a plus.

[ IMG_20200806_135449501S852x1136Ps :: cell phone ]
10th August 2020 10th Aug 20

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
884% complete

Photo Details

