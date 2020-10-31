Previous
As needs change…

Exhausted and busy since we returned from our trip to visit with the kids and help with the new baby, I've only taken a handful of frames — and none with the dSLR — in ten days. A flurry today was an effort to find a new home for this rowing shell.
· We have used this one only a couple times in the last five years—
· It's taking up valuable real estate in the garage—
· We need the space for the indoor rower we've ordered (another pandemic ripple).
So this one has to go, if we can find a buyer. Placing an ad on Craigslist and row2k.

This image shows how this particular shell can be used as a single or a double with the "drop-in riggers." In the photo, it's rigged as a single, but the rigger in the shell can be moved and the second placed inside so the shell can be rowed as a double.

And I complete October posts in mid-December.
A month-and-a-half behind.
Again.
Sigh.

marlboromaam ace
Wonderful shot! I hope for your sake you sell it soon.
December 17th, 2020  
