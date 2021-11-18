Sign up
Photo 3660
Shrimp fajitas-to-be
Lame post? All the veggies before cooking in our current-favorite pan; I just liked all the colors. Meanwhile, home-made tortillas are off-camera—
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Pandemic Puzzle #24+”
2 years ago:
No post
3 years ago:
“Afternoon hike”
4 years ago:
“An applied mathematician looks at trash bins…”
5 years ago:
No post
6 years ago:
“Flat objects’ shadow on a curved surface”
7 years ago:
“Glands along edge of floral bud bracts”
8 years ago:
“Impatiens hybrid: ‘Fusion Radiance’”
9 years ago:
“A one-frame day”
10 years ago:
“I saved this only for 365…”
[ PXL_20211118_224457788S12x9tm :: cell phone ]
18th November 2021
18th Nov 21
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
Mags
ace
Yum!!! Looks great.
June 19th, 2022
