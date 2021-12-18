“Neither rain, nor snow, nor sleet, nor hail…” [Travel-day … obviously!]
… shall keep grandparents from seeing the four kids and 2½ grandkids at Christmas! This was at the Amsterdam, NY rest area along I-90.
[Please appreciate you didn’t have to suffer yet another grandchild post…]
Hmm. Googled the title above. Think it’s a motto of the US Postal Service? Seems USPS doesn’t have one.
“The original saying was actually ‘Neither snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor gloom of night stays these courageous couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds’ and was said about 2500 years ago by the Greek historian, Herodotus. He said this adage during the war between the Greeks and Persians about 500 B.C. in reference to the Persian mounted postal couriers whom he observed and held in high esteem.” —The Phrase Finder