Photo 3748
Hackberry Emperor
A brushfooted butterfly I don’t see often or every year. (It looks like I haven’t seen one in Carbondale since 2019.) Another easy ID, but submitting to document that they were here this year. Well, at least found its way here.
» Submitted as
Asterocampa celtis
or “Hackberry Emperor” to
BAMONA
and
BugGuide
» Species pages: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
UK Butterflies
]
[ IMG_3778S100x75tm :: 60mm ]
12th September 2022
12th Sep 22
0
0
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
3748
photos
40
followers
32
following
1026% complete
View this month »
3741
3742
3743
3744
3745
3746
3747
3748
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
12th September 2022 11:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
insect
,
butterfly
,
emperors
,
lepidoptera
,
hackberry emperor
,
tmbutterflies
,
garden-visitor
,
nymphalidae
,
brushfooted butterfly
,
bamona-submitted
,
apaturinae
,
bugguide-submitted
,
tminsects
,
tm60mm
,
asterocampa celtis
,
apaturini
,
tmbutterflies2022
