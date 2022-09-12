Previous
Hackberry Emperor by rhoing
Photo 3748

Hackberry Emperor

A brushfooted butterfly I don’t see often or every year. (It looks like I haven’t seen one in Carbondale since 2019.) Another easy ID, but submitting to document that they were here this year. Well, at least found its way here.

» Submitted as Asterocampa celtis or “Hackberry Emperor” to BAMONA and BugGuide
» Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ UK Butterflies ]

12th September 2022

Thom Mitchell

