Photo 4031
Airport good-byes
It’s been a wonderful 2½ days with the kids and grandkids, but, alas, they have to go home. The 2½-year old and the 5½-year old are clinging to Mimi…
[ PXL_20230305_151026234_9x12tm :: cell phone ]
Looking back
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
No post
3 years ago:
“Bedtime story … with Mimi”
4 years ago:
“Grandparent joy [Travel day]”
5 years ago:
“Ready to go: handle *out*”
6 years ago:
“Arrival [#2222]”
7 years ago:
“Huh. *That’s* what was on the charger!”
8 years ago:
“First time for everything!”
9 years ago:
“Witch hazel”
10 years ago:
“Our own version of “March Madness” (post #800)”
11 years ago:
“Half-a-tree, half-asleep”
12 years ago:
“Qu’est-ce que c’est II?”
5th March 2023
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
