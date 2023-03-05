Previous
Next
Airport good-byes by rhoing
Photo 4031

Airport good-byes

It’s been a wonderful 2½ days with the kids and grandkids, but, alas, they have to go home. The 2½-year old and the 5½-year old are clinging to Mimi…

[ PXL_20230305_151026234_9x12tm :: cell phone ]

Looking back
  1 year ago: No post
 2 years ago: No post
 3 years ago: “Bedtime story … with Mimi”
 4 years ago: “Grandparent joy [Travel day]”
 5 years ago: “Ready to go: handle *out*”
 6 years ago: “Arrival [#2222]”
 7 years ago: “Huh. *That’s* what was on the charger!”
 8 years ago: “First time for everything!”
 9 years ago: “Witch hazel”
10 years ago: “Our own version of “March Madness” (post #800)”
11 years ago: “Half-a-tree, half-asleep”
12 years ago: “Qu’est-ce que c’est II?”
5th March 2023 5th Mar 23

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1105% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise