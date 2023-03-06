Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4032
A new favorite [Filler]
This one gets printed and put in the “grandma&me” frame.
[ PXL_20230304_142219284.PORTRAIT_8x8tm :: cell phone ]
Looking back
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
“Not doing this one myself…”
3 years ago:
“He was a good little monkey and always very curious…”
4 years ago:
“More innovations [Travel day]”
5 years ago:
“The baked good”
6 years ago:
“How do I choose *one*? [SOOC]”
7 years ago:
“Rob & John”
8 years ago:
“Sunrise in Ruma, Illinois”
9 years ago:
“‘Cigar flower’, ‘Firecracker plant’”
10 years ago:
“Back in the cactus house…”
11 years ago:
“You must be related to…”
12 years ago:
“Objects in mirror… II”
6th March 2023
6th Mar 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4038
photos
35
followers
37
following
1106% complete
View this month »
4031
4032
4033
4034
4035
4036
4037
4038
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
4th March 2023 7:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grandmother
,
granddaughter
,
grandchildren
,
granddaughters
,
grandchild
,
tmfiller
,
tm-p4a
,
tmfavs
Mags
ace
Beautiful wide-eyed little lady with full attention on grandma!
October 28th, 2023
Thom Mitchell
@marlboromaam
These two have something very, very special.
October 28th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close