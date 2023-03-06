Previous
A new favorite [Filler] by rhoing
Photo 4032

A new favorite [Filler]

This one gets printed and put in the “grandma&me” frame.

[ PXL_20230304_142219284.PORTRAIT_8x8tm :: cell phone ]

Mags ace
Beautiful wide-eyed little lady with full attention on grandma!
October 28th, 2023  
Thom Mitchell
@marlboromaam These two have something very, very special.
October 28th, 2023  
