Photo 3089
“He was a good little monkey and always very curious…”
Reading a favorite book (collection of stories). With Mimi. Of course.
“Curious George Celebrates 75 Years Of Monkey Business”
[ IMG_20200306_120731223S9x675Atm :: cell phone ]
6th March 2020
6th Mar 20
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
XT1635-01
Taken
6th March 2020 12:07pm
book
granddaughter
mimi
childrens
curious george
grandchild
tm-moto
tmgranddaughter
Maggiemae
ace
You have caught the right feeling with this photo. The fun of making a story come to life and the pleasure it gets!
April 28th, 2020
