Previous
Next
“He was a good little monkey and always very curious…” by rhoing
Photo 3089

“He was a good little monkey and always very curious…”

Reading a favorite book (collection of stories). With Mimi. Of course.

» “Curious George Celebrates 75 Years Of Monkey Business”

[ IMG_20200306_120731223S9x675Atm :: cell phone ]
6th March 2020 6th Mar 20

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
846% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
You have caught the right feeling with this photo. The fun of making a story come to life and the pleasure it gets!
April 28th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise