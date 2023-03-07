Sign up
Photo 4033
Joy
The goal of this trip was to get Clare’s mom to meet two of her newest great-grandchildren for the first time. Here she is with one of them.
[ PXL_20230303_161010319.PORTRAIT_12x9tm :: cell phone ]
7th March 2023
7th Mar 23
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4038
photos
35
followers
37
following
Tags
family
,
daughter
,
granddaughter
,
daughters
,
generations
,
granddaughters
,
great-grandmother
,
great-grandchildren
,
great-grandchild
,
tmfiller
,
tm-p4a
