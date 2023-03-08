Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4034
Oozing [SOOC/Filler]
Lunch at the Vrbo a few days ago.
The kitchen had
a very cool griddle
that accommodated grilling four sandwiches (eight slices of bread) at once.
[ PXL_20230303_172204994.PORTRAIT_12x9tm :: cell phone ]
Looking back
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
“How we used to change fonts”
3 years ago:
“Coloring (‘painting’?) with Uncle Neal”
4 years ago:
“Neighborhood microbrewery”
5 years ago:
“Pitcher plant pitcher: from behind”
6 years ago:
“‘Hoodoos’ [SOOC]”
7 years ago:
“My [retirement] education continues”
8 years ago:
“When is the camera irreverent or intrusive?”
9 years ago:
“A glorious day on the lake!”
10 years ago:
“Strangely beautiful?”
11 years ago:
“Light fixture”
12 years ago:
“Fat Tuesday”
8th March 2023
8th Mar 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4038
photos
35
followers
37
following
1106% complete
View this month »
4031
4032
4033
4034
4035
4036
4037
4038
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Taken
3rd March 2023 10:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cheese
,
sooc
,
grilled cheese
,
sandwiches
,
grilled
,
tmfiller
,
tm-p4a
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close