Photo 4040
Travels, from apparel
I’ve had this idea for a while and I’m pretty uninspired as winter winds down, so here’s a sweatshirt from a trip to Cal State Fresno in March, 1999.
[ PXL_20230316_020309252_12x8tm :: cell phone ]
Looking back
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
No post
3 years ago:
No post
4 years ago:
“What the bartender recommended”
5 years ago:
“‘Shining Star’ barn quilt”
6 years ago:
“#2230”
7 years ago:
“Jet trails at dusk”
8 years ago:
“‘New’ vases … new ½-shelf”
9 years ago:
“A lovely day for a float…”
10 years ago:
“It really was a nice day…”
11 years ago:
“Dude, you’ve got something on your back.”
12 years ago:
“Not your grandpa’s beer mug”
15th March 2023
15th Mar 23
0
0
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4043
photos
35
followers
37
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Taken
16th March 2023 7:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sweatshirt
,
travels
,
bulldogs
,
tm-p4a
,
fresno state
,
cal state fresno
,
u-shirt
