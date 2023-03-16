Previous
‘Business travels,’ from apparel by rhoing
Photo 4041

‘Business travels,’ from apparel

Second in the series ’cause I can’t come up with anythin’ else. From a trip in 2004, I think. I presented my work on using a spreadsheet application to create interactive teaching modules for teaching economic principles.

[ PXL_20230316_214421713_12x8tm :: cell phone ]

16th March 2023 16th Mar 23

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
