Photo 4041
‘Business travels,’ from apparel
Second in the series ’cause I can’t come up with anythin’ else. From a trip in 2004, I think. I presented my work on using a spreadsheet application to create interactive teaching modules for teaching economic principles.
[ PXL_20230316_214421713_12x8tm :: cell phone ]
Looking back
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
“How many to change a light bulb…”
3 years ago:
No post
4 years ago:
No post
5 years ago:
“Opening tip”
6 years ago:
“Almost there!”
7 years ago:
“Note to self: Must use tripod with foldio…”
8 years ago:
“Suzanne (and Snoopy)”
9 years ago:
“… then this, not 24 hours later!”
10 years ago:
“Tree blossom”
11 years ago:
“Green elephant”
12 years ago:
“Thinking about Japan and the Japanese people…”
16th March 2023
16th Mar 23
0
0
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
sweatshirt
,
travels
,
berkeley
,
uc berkeley
,
tm-p4a
,
u-shirt
