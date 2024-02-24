Previous
Cleaning out books… by rhoing
Photo 4166

Cleaning out books…

When Mom moved, I took a few of Dad’s college textbooks and reference books. The three I have encountered in the current cleaning process:
    • Handbook of Mathematical Tables and Formulas (Richard Stevens Burington, ed.)
    • Elements of Strength of Materials (S. Timoshenko & Gleason H. MacCollough)
    • Elements of the Differential and Integral Calculus (William Anthony Granville, Percey Franklin Smith, and William Raymond Longley)

Alas, I cannot keep these forever. But I “preserved” the personalization inside the front cover by photographing them.

Tables and formulas are readily available online; strength of materials is for mechanical engineers (not mathematical economists), and I have several latter-day calculus books. So these went away as a donation to the local public library for their regular fundraising book sales.

[ PXL_20240224_224012025_9x12tm :: cell phone ]

24th February 2024

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
