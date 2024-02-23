‘Unreadable’ disks

Previous
3½" and Iomega Zip 100 floppy disks. I recall a long-ago conversation with the late Brian Shaffner at the long-since closed B&L Photo in Carbondale. He said that the US Census Bureau had data on tapes for which there no longer existed hardware to read them. In such a case, the data are just … well, lost.

This situation isn’t quite the same. One can still get external 3½" and Iomega Zip drives and the drivers to read these disks, but my labels indicate that there isn’t anything essential on these floppies that didn’t get transferred to USB flash drives or my current external hard drive.

So I’ll just pry open the 3½" diskettes, unscrew the Zip disks, and cut up the floppy disks that are inside. Again, this is a home, not a museum!

Thom Mitchell

Thom Mitchell

Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
