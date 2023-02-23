Previous
Next
Optometrist’s toy box by rhoing
Photo 4022

Optometrist’s toy box

Annual eye exam today. When he finished and was preparing to send me on my way without a new prescription, I told him I had trouble making out the smallest numbers on my phone with a particular game/app, and showed him the screen. He pulled out this tray, found a piece told me to hold it up to my eye and asked if that were better. Yes! So he told me I could go up from 2.0+ to 2.5+ reading glasses. It has definitely helped, though I don't need the 2.5s for other “close work.”
Medical appointments is our life now…

[ PXL_20230223_164229319_12x8tm :: cell phone ]

Looking back
  1 year ago: No post
 2 years ago: “One wind turbine *blade* [Travel day]”
 3 years ago: “Ford Model T Snow Flyer”
 4 years ago: No post
 5 years ago: “Living Wine Labels”
 6 years ago: “loathe /lōT͟H/ v. feel intense dislike or disgust for”
 7 years ago: “Duct work in an empty gym”
 8 years ago: “Yes, you’re spared a plant photo!”
 9 years ago: “Numbers, numbers, numbers…”
10 years ago: “Bell pepper”
11 years ago: “Cardinal”
12 years ago: “Use that!”
23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1103% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Nice! I was told to go 3.5 to 4 for closeup work, but my prescription hasn't changed for driving yet.
October 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise