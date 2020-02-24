Previous
“The Heart of the Universe” by rhoing
Photo 3082

“The Heart of the Universe”

This ice sculpture took first place in the multi-block competition at the 2020 World Ice Art Championship in Fairbanks.
» Photo gallery: Sculpting this piece, plus its four Latvian sculptors

The stroll through the Tanana Valley State Fairgrounds is one of the coldest experiences I've ever had. Had to seek out the warming building twice! But what fantastic sculptures in ice!

Our Northern Lights viewing tour last night was a complete bust. We were picked up at our hotel in downtown Fairbanks at 9 p.m. and driven out of the city a half-hour to a very comfortable lodge with amenities. And there we stayed until they took us back to our downtown hotel at 2 or 3 a.m. There was no magnetic activity in the atmosphere last night/this morning. :-(

From Wikipedia: “The World Ice Art Championships is an ice sculpting contest in Fairbanks, Alaska produced … by Ice Alaska, a non-profit corporation started in 1989. The contest is the largest of its kind in the world and attended by more than 100 sculptors from 30 different countries every year.”

With thanks again to Ryan Mense and his Photoshop tutorial on how to improve the blue bias in photos of snow and ice, “A Better Way to Fix Snow’s Blue Color Cast in Photoshop.”

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
