“The Heart of the Universe”

The stroll through the Tanana Valley State Fairgrounds is one of the coldest experiences I've ever had. Had to seek out the warming building twice! But what fantastic sculptures in ice!
Our Northern Lights viewing tour last night was a complete bust. We were picked up at our hotel in downtown Fairbanks at 9 p.m. and driven out of the city a half-hour to a very comfortable lodge with amenities. And there we stayed until they took us back to our downtown hotel at 2 or 3 a.m. There was no magnetic activity in the atmosphere last night/this morning. :-(
From Wikipedia: “The World Ice Art Championships is an ice sculpting contest in Fairbanks, Alaska produced … by Ice Alaska, a non-profit corporation started in 1989. The contest is the largest of its kind in the world and attended by more than 100 sculptors from 30 different countries every year.”