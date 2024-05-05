Sign up
Photo 4233
A one-frame day
Don’t recall what filled the day without any photographs, but this was the only frame today. On a walk in Green Earth’s
Chautauqua Bottoms
.
Pretty sure these are Sassafras seedlings (
Sassafras albidum
). Between the two of them, they are showing the three types of leaves (one lobe, two lobes, and three lobes).
» More images:
PhytoImages.siu.edu
(
not
a secure http
s
connection)
• In particular:
“Sapling showing three leaf forms” at Phytoimages
[ PXL_20240505_214407107_LE12tm :: cell phone ]
May 5 posts
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
“Lonicera maackii”
3 years ago:
“Solar panel”
4 years ago:
“He must be a rock star [Filler]”
5 years ago:
“Mother-and-daughter”
6 years ago:
No post
7 years ago:
No post
8 years ago:
“Farewell, Aunt Carol”
9 years ago:
“Old Man's Beard”
10 years ago:
“An 8-frame day…”
11 years ago:
“And *still* it rains!”
12 years ago:
“No moth was harmed in making this photograph”
13 years ago:
“Landscape design studio”
5th May 2024
5th May 24
0
0
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4245
photos
34
followers
31
following
1161% complete
View this month »
4231
4232
4233
4234
4235
4236
4237
4238
Latest from all albums
6
4233
4234
4235
7
4236
4237
4238
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Taken
6th May 2024 2:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
plant
,
leaves
,
illinois
,
sassafras
,
carbondale
,
tmplants
,
tmtrees
,
tmleaves
,
lauraceae
,
chautauqua bottoms
,
green earth
,
tm-p8
,
sassafras albidum
,
tm05may
