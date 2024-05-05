Previous
Next
A one-frame day by rhoing
Photo 4233

A one-frame day

Don’t recall what filled the day without any photographs, but this was the only frame today. On a walk in Green Earth’s Chautauqua Bottoms.

Pretty sure these are Sassafras seedlings (Sassafras albidum). Between the two of them, they are showing the three types of leaves (one lobe, two lobes, and three lobes).

» More images: PhytoImages.siu.edu (not a secure https connection)
    • In particular: “Sapling showing three leaf forms” at Phytoimages

[ PXL_20240505_214407107_LE12tm :: cell phone ]

May 5 posts
  1 year ago: No post
 2 years ago: “Lonicera maackii”
 3 years ago: “Solar panel”
 4 years ago: “He must be a rock star [Filler]”
 5 years ago: “Mother-and-daughter”
 6 years ago: No post
 7 years ago: No post
 8 years ago: “Farewell, Aunt Carol”
 9 years ago: “Old Man's Beard”
10 years ago: “An 8-frame day…”
11 years ago: “And *still* it rains!”
12 years ago: “No moth was harmed in making this photograph”
13 years ago: “Landscape design studio”
5th May 2024 5th May 24

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1161% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise