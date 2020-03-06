Previous
Little Blue Heron Showing Off! by rickster549
Photo 1770

Little Blue Heron Showing Off!

This guy had been poking the minnows and doing pretty well, so think it might have been showing off by spreading it's wings to me.
6th March 2020

Rick

