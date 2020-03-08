Previous
Close up of the Goose! by rickster549
Photo 1772

Close up of the Goose!

Was walking down beside the lake this afternoon, and two of these guys were right there on the edge. Wasn't sure if they going to attack me or not, but fortunately, it just gave me the look.
8th March 2020 8th Mar 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details

