Photo 1772
Close up of the Goose!
Was walking down beside the lake this afternoon, and two of these guys were right there on the edge. Wasn't sure if they going to attack me or not, but fortunately, it just gave me the look.
8th March 2020
8th Mar 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
8th March 2020 3:39pm
Tags
birds-rick365
