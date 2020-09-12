Previous
Beach Bird! by rickster549
Photo 1960

Beach Bird!

Yeah, I know that's not the official name, but it would sure fit, as these little guys are running all over the beach at the waters edge. I think that this one may be a sanderling, thanks to Anne. This one got a little brave coming right up to me.
12th September 2020 12th Sep 20

Rick

Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
Looks like a sanderling to me. Cute feet
September 13th, 2020  
Milanie ace
My favorite little beach guys - they can run so fast.
September 13th, 2020  
