Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1960
Beach Bird!
Yeah, I know that's not the official name, but it would sure fit, as these little guys are running all over the beach at the waters edge. I think that this one may be a sanderling, thanks to Anne. This one got a little brave coming right up to me.
12th September 2020
12th Sep 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5534
photos
149
followers
36
following
536% complete
View this month »
1953
1954
1955
1956
1957
1958
1959
1960
Latest from all albums
1958
1662
1959
1909
1663
1960
1910
1664
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
11th September 2020 8:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Jane Pittenger
ace
Looks like a sanderling to me. Cute feet
September 13th, 2020
Milanie
ace
My favorite little beach guys - they can run so fast.
September 13th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close