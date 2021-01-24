Previous
Red Shouldered Hawk in the Neighborhood! by rickster549
Red Shouldered Hawk in the Neighborhood!

Had gone for a walk early this morning and this guy was sitting on one of the street name signs over the sidewalk, The sign was only about 10 feet above the sidewalk. But it let my wife and I walk right under the sign and it just sat there. Of course, I didn't have the camera at that time. We finished our walk and checked back on this guy. It had moved a little but still in a good position on a lamp post. So had to get the camera and head up the street. Wouldn't you know, it then decides to fly. Guess it could have been worse, but it did stop within a reasonable distance. Just wouldn't turn around.
24th January 2021 24th Jan 21

Rick

Esther Rosenberg ace
No idea they come so close to the homes. Always nice to see the hawk.
January 25th, 2021  
