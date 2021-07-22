Sign up
Photo 2273
The Osprey Was Just Floating Over!
So of course, I had to get a bunch of shots. Quite a bit of wind, so it was just sort of hanging out just overhead without much forward speed. Like to catch them in that mode.
22nd July 2021
22nd Jul 21
3
3
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
6473
photos
189
followers
46
following
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
22nd July 2021 11:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
Wonderful detail and love the light coming through the wings.
July 23rd, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Love the light on his wings
July 23rd, 2021
Carrie Shepeard
Look at that wingspan! Great shot, Rick.
July 23rd, 2021
