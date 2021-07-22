Previous
Next
The Osprey Was Just Floating Over! by rickster549
Photo 2273

The Osprey Was Just Floating Over!

So of course, I had to get a bunch of shots. Quite a bit of wind, so it was just sort of hanging out just overhead without much forward speed. Like to catch them in that mode.
22nd July 2021 22nd Jul 21

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
622% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Wonderful detail and love the light coming through the wings.
July 23rd, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Love the light on his wings
July 23rd, 2021  
Carrie Shepeard
Look at that wingspan! Great shot, Rick.
July 23rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise