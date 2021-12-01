Previous
Next
Back to My Usual Spot for Sunset! by rickster549
Photo 2405

Back to My Usual Spot for Sunset!

Turned out pretty well tonight and the tide was low enough that I could get down to the beach area for a little different point of view.
1st December 2021 1st Dec 21

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
658% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
That shallow water looks neat with those silhouettes and the sunset - nicely composed
December 2nd, 2021  
Diana ace
Beautiful with the ripples in the foreground changing to the golden tones, lovely silhouettes and clouds.
December 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise