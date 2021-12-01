Sign up
Photo 2405
Back to My Usual Spot for Sunset!
Turned out pretty well tonight and the tide was low enough that I could get down to the beach area for a little different point of view.
1st December 2021
1st Dec 21
2
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
6869
photos
189
followers
52
following
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
1st December 2021 5:29pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Milanie
ace
That shallow water looks neat with those silhouettes and the sunset - nicely composed
December 2nd, 2021
Diana
ace
Beautiful with the ripples in the foreground changing to the golden tones, lovely silhouettes and clouds.
December 2nd, 2021
