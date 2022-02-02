Previous
Had a Beautiful Sunset Tonight! by rickster549
Had a Beautiful Sunset Tonight!

Went to my other spot tonight, so maybe that helped to get that little extra in the clouds and color. Best on black if you have the time.
2nd February 2022 2nd Feb 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Pretty calm out there, so pretty
February 3rd, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
Superb
February 3rd, 2022  
bruni ace
Awesome sunset. fav.
February 3rd, 2022  
