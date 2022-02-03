Sign up
Photo 2469
One More From Last Night!
Not much happened tonight, so had to go back to another one from last night. A little different setting.
3rd February 2022
3rd Feb 22
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
2nd February 2022 6:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Exceptional coloring! love the soft ripples of the water, so peaceful to watch.
February 4th, 2022
