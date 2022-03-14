Previous
Had One Big Cloud for Sunset Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 2508

Had One Big Cloud for Sunset Tonight!

And that was it. So not a whole lot of color as the sun went down.
14th March 2022 14th Mar 22

Rick

@rickster549
Peter Dulis ace
Love it
March 15th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
One cloud, no clouds, never a same view, beautiful shot with one big cloud :)
March 15th, 2022  
