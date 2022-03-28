Previous
Hazy Sunset! by rickster549
Photo 2522

Hazy Sunset!

Guess the haze is better than having no clouds. At least it filters the sun out and gives some really bright red skies on the horizon.
28th March 2022 28th Mar 22

Rick

@rickster549
Joy's Focus
So gorgeous with the silhouettes!
March 29th, 2022  
