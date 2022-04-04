Sign up
Photo 2529
A Little Bit of a Change In Location for Sunset Tonight!
The sun is getting far enough on up the river that I can move around a little bit more now. So tried for a different spot along the fencelline for a different view.
4th April 2022
4th Apr 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7241
photos
192
followers
53
following
692% complete
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
4th April 2022 7:43pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
