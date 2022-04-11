Sign up
Photo 2536
Sunset Over the Pier!
Still trying to get some different views of the sunset. With the sun moving up to the right, it is making it a little easier to get a few different shots.
11th April 2022
11th Apr 22
2
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
11th April 2022 7:44pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Milanie
ace
You're getting to expand your views - I noticed that the other night when I tried to shoot one - a significant change to the right.
April 12th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
This is awesome!
April 12th, 2022
