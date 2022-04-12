Previous
Pileated Woodpecker! by rickster549
Photo 2537

Pileated Woodpecker!

Got this guy just trying to tear up that tree. Heard him pecking from a ways away and eased up on it without it even noticing me.
12th April 2022 12th Apr 22

Rick

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Stunning bird, they definitely give away where they are lol
April 13th, 2022  
