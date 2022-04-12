Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2537
Pileated Woodpecker!
Got this guy just trying to tear up that tree. Heard him pecking from a ways away and eased up on it without it even noticing me.
12th April 2022
12th Apr 22
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7265
photos
192
followers
53
following
695% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
12th April 2022 11:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Stunning bird, they definitely give away where they are lol
April 13th, 2022
