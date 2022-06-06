Sign up
Photo 2592
Sunset and Silhouettes!
This is what I see every night as we are walking back to the car, after sunset. It is always different and you just never know how it's going to turn out.
6th June 2022
6th Jun 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7430
photos
186
followers
54
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
1st June 2022 8:31pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful silhouette against the golden sky.
June 7th, 2022
Danette Thompson
ace
The afterglow is sometimes the best
June 7th, 2022
