Tonight's Sunset Across the River! by rickster549
Tonight's Sunset Across the River!

Thought it was going to be a whole lot more than this, but as the sun got down below that line of clouds, the lower portion was a more solid cloud bank and the sun disappeared. Just glad I was there at this time.
5th June 2022 5th Jun 22

Esther Rosenberg ace
A beautiful night. love the glow on the water and the framing in this shot.
June 6th, 2022  
