Afternoon Thunderstorms Blocked out Sunset! by rickster549
Afternoon Thunderstorms Blocked out Sunset!

Went down for sunset, but things just didn't clear up, and it just seemed to get worse. Had some very large lightning bolts out there, but just couldn't get the timing right to be able to capture it.
8th June 2022 8th Jun 22

Rick

rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
We've had little but thunder, lightening, and heavy rain for two days now! Ugh. Those clouds are real interesting though
June 9th, 2022  
