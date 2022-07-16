Sign up
Photo 2632
Well, It Lit Up Tonight!
Had rain for a good part of the afternoon, so wasn't expecting a whole lot tonight. But as usual, when I don't expect anything is going to happen, it blows up. And glad I was down there again.
16th July 2022
16th Jul 22
5
3
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
sunsets-rick365
bkb in the city
Beautiful
July 17th, 2022
Bill
ace
Wow. Spectacular.
July 17th, 2022
Linda Godwin
Wowser sensational
July 17th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Stunning!
July 17th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Keeps you from skipping a night - what a beauty - especially against black!
July 17th, 2022
