Photo 2669
Tonight's Sunset, Almost Like Last Night's!
Somewhat similar to last night's sunset but not as many clouds spread out across the scene. The sun was blocked out once again as it hit just above the horizon.
7th September 2022
7th Sep 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
7th September 2022 7:41pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
sunsets-rick365
