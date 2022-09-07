Previous
Tonight's Sunset, Almost Like Last Night's! by rickster549
Photo 2669

Tonight's Sunset, Almost Like Last Night's!

Somewhat similar to last night's sunset but not as many clouds spread out across the scene. The sun was blocked out once again as it hit just above the horizon.
7th September 2022 7th Sep 22

Rick

@rickster549
