Photo 2730
Not Much to Sunset Tonight!
Another cloud on the horizon and it blocked the sun for a few seconds and then the sun popped out from the bottom. Just no color afterwards.
7th November 2022
7th Nov 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7842
photos
186
followers
54
following
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
7th November 2022 5:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Milanie
ace
How is the incoming "weather" going to affect your part of Florida? Getting more than your fair share this year!
November 8th, 2022
Diana
ace
At least you got a bit of colour and lovely silhouettes.
November 8th, 2022
Taffy
ace
Strong sense of place.
November 8th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
those muted tones are still lovely
November 8th, 2022
