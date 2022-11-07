Previous
Not Much to Sunset Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 2730

Not Much to Sunset Tonight!

Another cloud on the horizon and it blocked the sun for a few seconds and then the sun popped out from the bottom. Just no color afterwards.
7th November 2022 7th Nov 22

Rick

@rickster549
Rick
Photo Details

Milanie ace
How is the incoming "weather" going to affect your part of Florida? Getting more than your fair share this year!
November 8th, 2022  
Diana ace
At least you got a bit of colour and lovely silhouettes.
November 8th, 2022  
Taffy ace
Strong sense of place.
November 8th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
those muted tones are still lovely
November 8th, 2022  
