The Hooded Mergansers! by rickster549
The Hooded Mergansers!

Mr and Mrs Merganser were out for a swim this morning. Glad they are coming back to this little pond at the front of the park. No sunset tonight, it was totally cloudy and wasn't expected to clear up.
10th December 2022 10th Dec 22

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Milanie ace
What nice detail
December 11th, 2022  
amyK ace
Nice capture of the pair
December 11th, 2022  
