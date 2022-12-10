Sign up
Photo 2758
The Hooded Mergansers!
Mr and Mrs Merganser were out for a swim this morning. Glad they are coming back to this little pond at the front of the park. No sunset tonight, it was totally cloudy and wasn't expected to clear up.
10th December 2022
10th Dec 22
2
3
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
What nice detail
December 11th, 2022
amyK
ace
Nice capture of the pair
December 11th, 2022
