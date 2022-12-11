Previous
Black and White Sunset! by rickster549
Black and White Sunset!

Made a few changes on the color, but this was pretty much what it looked like tonight. Hope the sun shows back up real soon. Probably best on black if you have the time.
11th December 2022 11th Dec 22

Rick

@rickster549
Taffy ace
Great leading line
December 12th, 2022  
Jane Pittenger ace
Great curve
December 12th, 2022  
