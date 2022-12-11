Sign up
Photo 2759
Black and White Sunset!
Made a few changes on the color, but this was pretty much what it looked like tonight. Hope the sun shows back up real soon. Probably best on black if you have the time.
11th December 2022
11th Dec 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7929
photos
182
followers
54
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
11th December 2022 5:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Taffy
ace
Great leading line
December 12th, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
Great curve
December 12th, 2022
