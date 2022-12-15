Previous
The Clouds Were Moving Away! by rickster549
Photo 2763

The Clouds Were Moving Away!

Had all of these clouds when I got there this afternoon, but by time the sun had gone down and just a little bit longer, they had totally blown away.
15th December 2022 15th Dec 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point.
Photo Details

Ellen Bogenschutz ace
Beautiful!
December 16th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Love the sun's light reflection on those clouds - and pretty neat clouds.
December 16th, 2022  
amyK ace
Great clouds
December 16th, 2022  
