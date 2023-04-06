Previous
Sunset Through the Trees! by rickster549
Photo 2875

Sunset Through the Trees!

Started to go down just as the sun was coming out from behind that lower cloud, but just didn't think I would have time, so just had to stop on the pier and get a shot through the trees. Guess I need to better prepare nest time.
6th April 2023 6th Apr 23

Rick

@rickster549
