Lots of People Out Tonight! by rickster549
Lots of People Out Tonight!

Couldn't hardly get a shot without having people in it, so figured I'd just go ahead and try to get the most in there. And even got a dog in there also. That lower cloud blocked things after this, so it didn't get much more color after this.
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
*lynn ace
beautiful shot ... I like the peaceful scene including the people ...makes me want to be there!
April 8th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Love this so much
April 8th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
Wonderful golden view
April 8th, 2023  
